A Swiss-American consortium’s bid for Chelsea is expected to be significantly lower than Roman Abramovich’s financial demands.

Abramovich confirmed earlier this week that he is putting Chelsea up for sale as he continues to come under pressure in the UK.

The Russian has been feeling the heat due to his alleged ties with Vladimir Putin, which he has denied, since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week.

A Swiss-American consortium of businessmen led by Hansjorg Wyss are the favourites to become the new Chelsea owners and a bid is expected to go in soon.

But according to Swiss daily Blick, the offer is expected to be significantly lower than the sum Abramovich wants at the moment.

The Russian is claimed to want around £4bn before he would agree to sanction the sale of the London club.

However, the consortium are not prepared to pay such a figure, with negotiations expected to take place over the weekend.

Chelsea’s possible suitors are banking on Abramovich wanting to sell Chelsea soon.

The Chelsea owner has insisted that he will not be hurried into selling the club and wants to follow due process.