Chelsea star Kai Havertz has hailed team-mate Reece James after he scored in the Blues’ comfortable 4-0 win away at Burnley.

The European champions picked up another three points in the Premier League by seeing off Sean Dyche’s strugglers at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw until the 47th minute, when wing-back James broke the deadlock, while a quickfire double from Havertz in the 52nd and 55th minutes effectively killed the game.

The cherry was then put on top of the performance with Christian Pulisic scoring in the 69th minute.

Havertz was delighted to help himself to a brace and was quoted as saying by the BBC post match: “It’s always very difficult when you don’t score, but these goals help.

“Sometimes you have to wait a bit to get them. I always want more and more.”

The Chelsea attacker also paid tribute to his team-mate James, first on the scoresheet at Turf Moor, and dubbed him a “special player”.

“He’s a special player for us, a very important player for us.

“He’s a full-back, but he also scores.

“He’s a great character and a very good player.”

Chelsea continue to sit third in the Premier League following the win, but have now opened up a six-point lead over fourth placed Manchester United.