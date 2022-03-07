The sale of Chelsea could take several months despite indications that Roman Abramovich wants to tie up a deal quickly with potential buyers, according to The Athletic.

Abramovich confirmed last week that Chelsea are up for sale, 19 years after he took charge of the club and transformed them on and off the pitch.

The Russian is facing the potential pressure of sanctions from the UK government.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Abramovich has come under pressure in England and he has decided to sell Chelsea.

There were suggestions that the Russian has been keen to sell the club quickly but it has been claimed that it could take several months.

The Premier League were preparing themselves for a quick sale as well but the process is now likely to take more time.

A Swiss-American consortium are in talks with the Russian over buying Chelsea from him but are yet to meet his financial demands.

Abramovich wants to get close to £3bn before he decides to sanction the sale of the football club.

The Russian still feels deeply attached to Chelsea and wants the new owners to have the best interest of the club in their minds as well.