Former top flight star Chris Sutton thinks Everton boss Frank Lampard needs to pray for his side’s survival in the Premier League after they lost 5-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Lampard was looking for his men to give their hopes of staying in the top flight a shot in the arm in north London, but they produced a disastrous display as Tottenham ripped them apart.

Spurs were 3-0 up by the break thanks to a Michael Keane own goal and strikes from Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane.

Kane added another in the second half, along with Sergio Reguilon, as Tottenham then eased off and saw out a comfortable Premier League victory.

Everton sit just one point outside the relegation zone in the Premier League, but have a goal difference which is worse than Burnley’s.

Sutton makes no bones about the fact that Everton are firmly in the thick of relegation trouble and he believes Lampard needs to pray for their survival.

He said post match on BBC Radio 5 live when asked what Lampard can do: “Pray.

“The most difficult part is picking the players up from this, it’s how they respond.

“A lot of this is about character with the Everton players and we didn’t see enough character in the second half.

“Two really poor errors for the first two goals, but it would worry me the way they came out in the second half.

“I think on the evidence of this, and I always felt Everton would be OK, but watching this tonight, they were absolutely shocking and they are in big, big trouble.”

Everton have two home games coming up as they try to return to form, with visits from Wolves and Newcastle United.