Thomas Tuchel has conceded that he is not happy about the speculation surrounding Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen’s future, but stressed that the player is still appreciated at the club.

Christensen’s contract runs out at the end of the season and it seems unlikely that he will sign a new deal with Chelsea.

The defender is Barcelona-bound and his representatives are reportedly in Catalunya to conduct the final talks before he agrees upon a pre-contract with the Spanish giants.

There has been continued speculation about Christensen leaving and Tuchel conceded that it is very much in doubt whether he will sign a new contract with the club.

He admitted that he is not thrilled about the constant speculation surrounding his future and made it clear that Chelsea still want to keep him.

Asked if Christensen will sign a new Chelsea contract, the German said in a press conference: “It is in doubt, no?

“We hear the rumours and the situation with Andreas, since many weeks, is clear and we are not happy about it.

“Personally and club representatives think it’s best for him to stay and we rely heavily on him.”

However, the Chelsea boss insisted that the rumours will not affect his standing for him and Christensen remains an important player.

The German insisted that he is at the perfect age to further develop and become a massive player for Chelsea if he signs a new deal with the club.

“I don’t think so. If things happen, it’s normally the best thing not to take them personally.

“He is still our player and we will do what is best for us while he is a Chelsea player.

“He knows we appreciate him a lot and I think it’s a crucial point in his Chelsea career; he is in a perfect age and perfect moment with the system we play and the guys at his side.

“I think it’s the decisive moment to step up and be a huge player for Chelsea in the next years.

“If he decides otherwise, I will not take it personally.”