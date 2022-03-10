Everton starlet Anthony Gordon has revealed that his ability from dead-ball situations is one area that needs massive improvement and added that he is also working on becoming more composed.

Following an underwhelming loan spell at Preston North End last term, the Goodison Park favourite is having a strong season at senior level and has been able to establish himself as a regular in the starting eleven.

Gordon has earned plaudits for his dedication and commitment towards the club every time he has taken to the pitch and is also one of the players in charge of set-pieces at Everton.

However, the 21-year-old has revealed that his ability from dead-ball scenarios is one area that he wants to massively improve as his deliveries and strikes are still not consistently of the standard he is aiming for.

“[My dead-ball striking] needs to massively improve”, Gordon told Everton’s matchday programme for the Wolves clash.

“At the minute, probably about one in three are good.

“It should be two in three, at least.”

The winger added that he also needs to improve his composure before finishing a chance and while playing the final ball, and revealed he has been working hard with assistant boss Joe Edwards to improve the attacking side of his game.

“I need to improve what leads up to the goals and assists.

“Joe has been trying to get me to go really quick, really quick, then slow down at the last second.

“To add that bit of composure, to finish the chance.

“I am constantly practising and trying to establish a routine I can rely on, no matter what happens.”

At present, Everton are only one point above the drop zone and will be determined to get all three points come Sunday when they host Europe-chasing Wolves in the league.