Fixture: Norwich City vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Chelsea have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Dean Smith’s Norwich City side in the Premier League at Carrow Road this evening.

The Blues have been at the centre of off the pitch action after their owner Roman Abramovich’s assets in the UK were frozen, but boss Thomas Tuchel is keen for his men to focus on the football.

Chelsea sit in third spot in the Premier League and will be looking to make no mistake against struggling Norwich as they aim to close the gap on second placed Liverpool and increase their advantage over fourth placed Arsenal.

Tuchel is without defender Reece James.

Edouard Mendy is in goal for Chelsea this evening, while at the back Tuchel picks a three of Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen.

In midfield, the Chelsea manager goes with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Saul Niguez are wing-backs. Mason Mount and Timo Werner support Kai Havertz.

Tuchel has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea Team vs Norwich City

Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Saul, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Rudiger, Sarr, Kenedy, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Vale, Ziyech, Lukaku