Everton boss Frank Lampard has admitted he is waiting for the Toffees’ luck to turn after they were beaten again in the Premier League.

Following a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening, Lampard was looking for his men to get back to winning ways at home against Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League encounter though saw Conor Coady put Wolves ahead in the 49th minute, connecting with a Ruben Neves ball to head home.

Everton had no response, threatening Wolves little, and saw Jonjoe Kenny sent off for a second bookable offence in the 78th minute.

Lampard’s men remain stuck on 22 points after the 1-0 defeat and although outside the relegation zone on goal difference, saw Watford draw level on points after their win at Southampton.

Lampard is determined to stay positive, but he admits that he is waiting to see Everton’s luck turn and in the meantime they just need to fight.

“It’s my job to be confident, to be positive, to be realistic”, Lampard said post match.



“We’ve got 12 games, some games in hand, we’re waiting on something to turn into our favour.

“All we can do is work, we can’t think about ‘what ifs’, we have to work and fight.”

The Everton boss insists he is not just looking at his side’s home games as the key, as he looks to pick up points away from home too.

“I don’t put emphasis on Goodison, I want to get points everywhere.

“It wasn’t more worrying than Tottenham.

“We were solid in the first half, had the better chances, and the goal changed the whole feeling of the game.”

Everton are again at Goodison Park for their next encounter and welcome Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United to the ground.