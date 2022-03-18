Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has admitted that water certainly will not be his drink of choice if Boro are able to beat Chelsea this weekend.

The Championship side take on the reigning European champions in the quarter-final of the FA Cup after having already picked off two top flight teams in their run.

Boro last reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup in the 2016/17 season, when they were relegated from the Premier League, and they have not reached the semi-final since the 2004/05 campaign.

The former Sheffield United boss revealed ahead of the game that he had a health check last week where he was advised to refrain from drinking and told to stick to water.

Wilder is prepared to throw caution to the wind though as if Boro defeat the Blues this weekend he will be drinking a beverage stronger than water.

“I’m a little bit overweight, I went for a health check the other day”, Wilder said in a press conference ahead of the Chelsea match.

“She said that I drunk too much and I ate too much, so I’m on the water”, he added while picking up a water bottle.

“Might be on a little bit stronger if we get a result on Saturday night. That all might go out the window.”

The Blues reached the final of the competition last term, falling at the last hurdle, and they will be eager to get one step further this campaign and start off by beating Boro this weekend.