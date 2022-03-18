Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has brushed aside speculation surrounding target Erling Haaland, who is the subject of serious interest from the Citizens.

The Borussia Dortmund star is expected to leave for pastures new in the summer transfer window due to the presence of a release clause in his contract at the Bundesliga club.

Guardiola’s team are often criticised for a lack of a target man up front and many in the fanbase think Haaland would be the perfect signing for the Citizens; Haaland has been on fire for Dortmund this season, scoring 23 goals in 22 matches.

The Citizens boss thinks the Haaland speculation is nothing new as the Manchester club are linked with a disproportionate amount of players regularly and he does not wish to make comment about a player that is not his.

“Every two months since I’ve been here, we are going to sign 50 players”, Guardiola said in a press conference when asked about Haaland.

“Right now is impossible to talk about guy who’s not here.

“I don’t know if he will be here. He is a Dortmund player.

“The transfer window will start and many things will happen.”

In the Premier League, Manchester City are battling Liverpool for the title and Guardiola insists that his side are fully aware of what they need to do.

“Nine games”, Guardiola added, when asked about the title race.

“Everyone knows what we do.

“It is a marvellous challenge.

“We try to do it.”

Haaland is also wanted by La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid, and the striker is claimed to prefer a switch to Spain.