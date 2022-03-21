Mark Lawrenson has claimed that he has heard from people who work for Everton that the club’s owner Farhad Moshiri knows little about football, but still has his say over footballing matters.

Everton are 17th in the league table and are precariously placed in the fight for survival in the Premier League this season.

A win over Newcastle last week boosted their confidence, but a 4-0 thrashing in the FA Cup at the hands of Crystal Palace on Sunday was a stark reminder of their current state.

Even if Everton survive in the Premier League, their summer recruitment is likely to be more challenging as their transfer spend is likely to be severely restricted due to financial fair play regulations.

Lawrenson claimed that Moshiri has his say over recruitment and he has heard from some who work at the club that the owner knows little about the game.

However, he insists that as Moshiri is in control of the club he will do whatever he sees fit with Everton.

The former top flight defender said on Off The Ball: “They have already spent half-a-billion.

“They have had so many different people in charge as head of recruitment and the owner has his say as well.

“I know from lads who live near me and who work for the football club, just say in all honesty when you speak to the owner about football and he knows very little.

“But it’s the classic case of it being his baby and he wants to dress it up whichever he wants to do.”

Everton will return from the international break with back-to-back away games against West Ham and Burnley, as they look to further boost their chances of survival.