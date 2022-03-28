Everton starlet Anthony Gordon insists that not being a first-team regular he felt everything that the fans were feeling when the Toffees started performing badly at the start of the season.

Gordon started the 2021/22 season not as a regular for the first team, but has since gone on to prove his mettle, having featured for the full 90 minutes in each of Everton’s last three league games.

However, that was not the case early on when the 21-year-old managed just 33 minutes over the course of the first six games for the Toffees.

Gordon, who got the chance to watch on initially, insists that he wanted to make the Everton fans aware that he could relate to their feelings.

“At the start of the season, I wasn’t a regular, so could feel everything they were feeling, as a fan”, Gordon told his club’s official matchday programme.

“I wanted them to know I understood, that I am from here and can relate to their feelings.

“Everton should be a top team and for that to happen we must reach a high level of performance every week.”

Gordon has been an important member of Frank Lampard’s side, featuring in 24 games thus far scoring three goals, and will be hoping to help keep Everton afloat in the Premier League.