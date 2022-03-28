Richard Keys has insisted that Everton should drop shot-stopper Jordan Pickford from the starting eleven and replace him with Asmir Begovic if they want to avoid relegation this season.

Pickford is Everton’s established first-choice between the sticks, although he has come in for criticism for his performances this season, while summer arrival Begovic deputises for him.

Begovic’s latest outing for Everton saw him put on a strong display against Newcastle United in their crucial 1-0 Premier League win, while Pickford guarded the nets in their humiliating 4-0 FA Cup exit at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Former Sky Sports presenter Keys is of the view that Toffees custodian Pickford does not inspire confidence in the defenders playing in front of him, which is a big drawback to have for any team.

“He [Pickford] makes me nervous”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“Imagine playing in front of him. You’d s**t yourself.

“As a defender you’ve got to have total confidence in the guy behind you.

“That’s the last thing that Pickford inspires.”

Keys insists that if Everton want to avoid relegation this season, boss Frank Lampard should drop Pickford as he is not good enough and promote Begovic to club number 1 in their remaining games.

“The evidence [for Pickford being not good enough for England as well] is to be seen at Goodison week after week.

“If Everton want to stay up, they’d be better off playing Asmir Begovic.

“I’m told, after an impressive game v Newcastle, he would’ve kept his place for the Cup tie at a Palace had he been fit.

“That might have forced [Gareth] Southgate’s hand.

“Watch this space and see what [Frank] Lampard does at the weekend.”

If Begovic is available for selection again, it remains to be seen who Lampard will chose between the sticks on Sunday when Everton take on West Ham United in the league.