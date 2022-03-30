Everton Under-18s star Harry Wright has revealed that Jonjoe Kenny is one first team player he draws inspiration from as he aims to one day break into the senior squad at the club.

Wright has been part of the Toffees’ academy set-up since the age of 14, and is currently part of Paul Tait’s Everton Under-18s squad.

The 17-year-old has been playing as a full-back under Tait and carries ambitions of one day breaking into the first team set-up at Goodison Park.

And Wright has revealed that Kenny is one player he draws inspiration from as he has managed to reap the rewards in the first team, having remained dedicated throughout his development phases in the youth teams.

The teenager added that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Everton academy graduates in the likes of Kenny and Tom Davies, but stressed his immediate aim is to earn a professional contract at Goodison Park.

“Jonjoe joined Everton when he was nine and was dedicated all the way through and got his rewards with First-Team recognition”, Wright told Everton’s official site.

“You see his attitude in the way he plays.

“He looks like he enjoys defending and tackling and working hard but he also has the other side, where he can get forwards and join in the attacking play and deliver good crosses.

“I have loved every minute of my time here and all the coaches have been brilliant with me.

“I have taken so much from every one of them.

“There is a big focus on your character, too, on being respectful and humble and never getting ahead of yourself.

“I’d love to follow the likes of Jonjoe and Tom and reach the First Team, of course, but my immediate target is to earn a professional deal with Everton.”

Wright is also able to pick the mind of ex-Toffees full-back and Under-18s assistant boss Leighton Baines in training and it remains to be seen whether he will one day break into the senior squad.