Fixture: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg between the Citizens and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has not managed to win the Champions League since his spell at Barcelona and is keen to pick up the trophy again, this time for Manchester City.

Manchester City head into the tie sitting top of the Premier League table and taking on an Atletico Madrid outfit who are just fourth in La Liga following an indifferent campaign so far.

Diego Simeone’s men squeezed out of their group on just seven points from six games and then edged out Manchester United in the last 16.

To topple the Spaniards tonight, Guardiola has Ederson in goal, while at the back he picks John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo.

Further up the pitch Manchester City deploy Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan, while Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne play. Raheem Sterling also starts.

Guardiola can shake things up if needed by turning to his bench and his options include Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden.

Manchester City Team vs Atletico Madrid

Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete