Everton boss Frank Lampard has insisted his side’s meeting with Manchester United at the weekend will be totally different to their game against Burnley.

Lampard’s poor run of form as Everton boss continued on Wednesday night as his side were beaten 3-2 away at Burnley in a clash between two struggling teams.

Relegation worries have now deepened on Merseyside and next up for Everton is a visit from top four chasing Manchester United at the weekend.

Lampard does not feel that the Manchester United clash will be similar to the game against Burnley and is clear that his players will understand the pressure.

He also insists that he does not need to be picked up following the loss at Turf Moor and will look to raise his players’ confidence levels.

“Manchester United will be a completely different game, with an understanding of the pressure that’s now on it”, Lampard said at his post match press conference.

“We can’t pretend tonight didn’t happen, we have to be on a good edge against United.

“I don’t need picking up, I’m the one that needs to be picking people up.

“As much as it feels not great tonight, tomorrow you’ve got to focus on Saturday”, the Everton boss added.

Despite the loss at Turf Moor, Everton remain above the bottom three in the Premier League with a one-point cushion over Burnley.