Fixture: Burnley vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Everton have named their team and substitutes for a crunch relegation clash at fellow strugglers Burnley this evening in the Premier League.

The Toffees have the worst form in the Premier League taken over the last 12 games, but sit outside the relegation zone and with a lead of four points over second from bottom Burnley.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets have only won three league games all season, while Everton have registered seven victories.

Everton boss Frank Lampard is without defender Michael Keane and midfielder Allan through suspension, while midfielder Donny van de Beek is injured. Yerry Mina continues on the sidelines.

Jordan Pickford, captain tonight, slots into goal for Everton this evening, while at the back Lampard trusts in Jonjoe Kenny and Vitaily Mykolenko as full-backs, with Ben Godfrey and Jarrad Branthwaite in the centre.

Midfield sees Everton deploy Abdoulaye Doucoure and Mason Holgate, while Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi and Richarlison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Lampard wants to shake things up at Turf Moor then he has options on the bench, including Dele Alli and Seamus Coleman.

Everton Team vs Burnley

Pickford (c), Kenny, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Mylokenko, Holgate, Doucoure, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Coleman, Delph, Gray, Alli, El Ghazi, Dobbin, Price, Rondon