Former top flight striker Darren Huckerby has questioned what Dele Alli is doing in training for Everton to not be brought off the bench by Frank Lampard against Burnley.

Burnley took the lead in the crunch Premier League clash at Turf Moor when Nathan Collins struck, but Richarlison then levelled from the spot and scored again from another penalty to make sure Everton led 2-1 at the break.

Sean Dyche’s men though weathered Everton pressure at times in the second half and grabbed the winner through Maxwel Cornet in the 85th minute.

Despite trailing late on and with the clock ticking down, Lampard did not turn to Alli off the bench, overlooking the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

Huckerby questioned what Alli must be showing in training that he cannot even be brought on by Everton in such a situation.

The former striker wrote on Twitter: “You are 3-2 down with 5 minutes to go and you don’t bring Dele Ali on?

“He must be absolutely bothered in training!”

Everton boss Lampard signed Alli from Tottenham in the January transfer window and was hoping to spark the midfielder back into life on Merseyside.

The Toffees next face Manchester United at the weekend and the jury is out on whether Alli will be involved.