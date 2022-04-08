Ian Rush has stressed that Frank Lampard should use Sean Dyche’s comments stating that Everton do not know how to win games to spur the Toffees players on and prove the Burnley boss wrong.

The Toffees were unable to get any points in their crunch clash against fellow relegation candidates Burnley on Wednesday at Turf Moor, as the home team came from behind to win 3-2.

Following the clash, Clarets boss Dyche revealed that he told his players at half-time during Wednesday’s clash that Everton do not know how to win a game, to inspire them and pull off a comeback win.

Former top flight star Rush has stressed that if he was Lampard, he would pin Dyche’s quote up in the Goodison Park dressing room and challenge his players to prove the Burnley boss wrong with their performances on the pitch.

Rush added that Everton need to learn how to kill games off when they are leading in a clash as they are in desperate need of wins to ensure their survival.

“Sean Dyche admitted after the game that he spurred his players on by telling them Everton “don’t know how to win” and that comment will no doubt irk Frank Lampard”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“If I was Lampard, I’d be pinning that quote up on the dressing room wall and challenging the players to go out and prove him wrong.

“It might even do Everton good if it can spring them into life, because if you start feeling sorry for yourself teams will eat you up.

“Everton need to learn how to kill games off.

“They were 2-1 up at half-time against their relegation rivals and they lost, but it’s how they respond to this that will determine whether they stay up or not.

“They need to use Dyche’s comments as an added incentive to start winning games.”

Everton will return to Premier League action at the weekend when they host Europe-chasing Manchester United at Goodison Park.