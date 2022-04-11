Seamus Coleman has stressed having a top player like Fabian Delph on the pitch gives the whole Everton squad a confidence boost.

Having returned to the first team fold following a spell on the sidelines owing to injury, Delph started for Everton in their 1-0 win over Manchester United at the weekend.

The midfielder was one of the standout players for the Toffees in the Saturday’s win, with the three points giving them a shot in the arm as they fight for Premier League survival.

Everton skipper Coleman hailed Delph for his immense display against the Red Devils and stressed having a top player like him on the pitch gives the whole Everton team a lift in confidence.

Coleman stressed that Delph, with his wealth of experience, has a massive voice in the Everton dressing room in addition to being a top player for the club.

“Fabian came in and was absolutely immense [against Manchester United]”, Coleman told Everton TV.

“He’s a top, top player.

“We’ve seen that over the course of his Premier League career.

“When you’ve got him on the pitch, you just feel that little bit more confident.

“He’s got experience and he’s got a massive voice – and just the way he plays, he’s very comfortable on the ball.”

Everton now have a lengthy break to rest and recharge their batteries as they will only return to Premier League action on 20th April, when they host Leicester City.