Darren Bent has insisted that he is not prepared to write off Chelsea’s chances of causing an upset at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

Real Madrid’s 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea has put them firmly in the driver’s season ahead of the return leg.

The reigning European champions are the underdogs ahead of the game tonight in the Spanish capital and not many are expecting Real Madrid to slip up at home.

But Chelsea did beat Southampton 6-0 over the weekend and Bent stressed that they have some wind in their sails ahead of the second leg in Madrid.

He feels that Chelsea are more than capable of causing an upset and pointed out that the result could have been different at Stamford Bridge had the home side taken their chances.

The former striker is not prepared to write off Chelsea’s chances of getting a result tonight at the Bernabeu.

Bent said on talkSPORT: “I think they are more than capable of getting something out of the game with Thomas Tuchel and how they set up.

“They are going into the game with confidence after blowing away Southampton and absolutely destroying them.

“We know they can do it.

“I think they will score against Real Madrid.

“I feel Real Madrid got away with it at Stamford Bridge.

“Benzema scored two great goals and the last one was just a mistake from the goalkeeper.

“And when you look at the chances that Chelsea missed that’s got to give them confidence because if they can create that number of opportunities at the Bernabeu I think they have got an opportunity of taking them.

“It’s about stopping Real Madrid from scoring, which might be difficult but I am not writing Chelsea off.”

Thomas Tuchel appeared to have written off his side’s chances after the first-leg defeat at home last week.