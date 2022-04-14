Premier League legend Jamie Carragher is of the opinion that Manchester City will eventually come to respect Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

Off-the-field antics have taken centre stage in the aftermath of the 0-0 draw between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie that sent the Citizens through to the semi-finals.

From Felipe kicking Phil Foden in the aftermath of a tackle, to Stefan Savic pulling him by the shirt, there was much drama on the field, which continued in the tunnel with altercations taking place between the squads.

Carragher hailed the game as a memorable one, comparing the incidents in the clash to other famous ones in the Manchester United-Arsenal rivalry.

The Liverpool legend feels that while the Citizens claim to be angry with Simeone now, in time they will come to appreciate him for the entertainer he is.

“If City win the Champions League this season, or complete the treble, Wednesday will be the game Guardiola and his players will discuss most during their reunion dinners”, Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“Stefan Savic putting his head into Raheem Sterling will be their Keown versus Van Nistelrooy moment and the tunnel brawl after the final whistle is City’s version of pizzagate.

“The hostility felt in the immediate aftermath of the fixture will, in time, be replaced by pride at how it all unfolded.

“I guarantee that in 20 years time, the City players will look back at the experience with more humour than resentment, recalling how seven players were booked in added time as Atletico took imminent defeat as badly as anticipated.

“City’s loathing for Simeone in 2022 will have given way to respect by 2042.

“Simeone is box office. Win or lose, he guarantees a post-match debate.”

Opinions have ranged from repulsion to understanding of Atletico Madrid’s behaviour on the night, and as a Barcelona legend, Citizens boss Pep Guardiola may have a hostile reception in Madrid again for the semi-finals.