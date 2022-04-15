Allan has insisted that Everton’s losses in recent outings are owing to mistakes from players and not Frank Lampard, and stressed he has been impressed with the work done by the new Toffees boss.

The Merseyside giants have lost seven of their ten Premier League games under new boss Lampard, although they got a crucial win against Manchester United at the weekend, which has given them a four-point gap above the drop zone.

However, Lampard’s future at Goodison Park is still under the scanner as Everton are not out of the woods yet and some sections of fans have already called for his dismissal, although the result against the Red Devils has given him some breathing space.

Everton midfielder Allan has defended Lampard and feels some of Everton’s recent losses are down to faults from the players and not because of their manager.

Allan revealed that he is impressed with the 43-year-old in the way he has gone about his business at Goodison Park and has tried to mould the players into his style of football.

“I can only speak for myself, but I really like the manager’s work and I’m impressed by the way he’s preparing us for the games and wants to make us play”, Allan told Everton’s official site.

“The team lost the past few games, but that was our [players] fault.

“He’s been preparing us for the games and we had some individual mistakes, but we are together with the manager and know this is the only way we can get through these tough times.”

Lampard has insisted he is not fazed by the pressure of being in a relegation scrap and will be determined to lead his team to back-to-back wins midweek against Leicester City in the league.