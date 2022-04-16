Richard Keys believes that if Burnley appoint Sam Allardyce as their new manager then it will frighten Everton.

Burnley stunned the football world on Friday morning when they chose to sack Sean Dyche as manager and they are now looking for a new boss.

The Clarets sit inside the relegation zone in the Premier League and four points off Everton, with both teams having eight games left to play.

Former Everton boss Allardyce has been strongly linked with the vacancy at Turf Moor and Keys is of the view that if that appointment was made then the Toffees would be worried.

“If Sam walked through the door at Turf Moor I think that would frighten Everton”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“They are all so fragile at the bottom, it’s a one-game swing really and then anything can happen.”

Burnley face a crunch clash away at top four chasing West Ham United on Sunday and at present appear unlikely to have a new manager in charge for the game.

The Clarets are then next in action at home against Southampton on Thursday evening in what will surely be a must win game.