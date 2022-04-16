Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:30 UK time

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final meeting with Liverpool at Wembley.

Following a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the league last weekend, in which Manchester City did not make their dominant spells count, boss Pep Guardiola will be looking for a more ruthless display in the capital.

His side progressed in the Champions League in midweek and now Guardiola’s men can secure a spot in the FA Cup final.

Zack Steffen is selected in goal for Manchester City today, while in defence Guardiola picks Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko as full-backs, along with John Stones and Nathan Ake in the centre.

Fernandinho is in midfield, while Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden are also selected. Jack Grealish starts, while Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling also play.

If Guardiola needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench to bring on, including Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

Manchester City Team vs Liverpool

Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (c), Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Substitutes: Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia