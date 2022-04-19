Simon Jordan has claimed that Erling Haaland’s signing will not put Manchester City out of reach of other teams in the Premier League.

Manchester City are said to have reached an agreement over a contract with Haaland and he is set to become the best-paid player in the Premier League once the deal is done.

The Premier League champions are set to trigger his €75m release clause and deliver the striker Pep Guardiola has been demanding since last year.

There are fears that given the way Manchester City have dominated the league in recent years, Haaland’s arrival is only expected to make them even stronger, but Jordan is not wary of that possibility.

He stressed that there are teams in the Premier League who are formidable enough to keep challenging Manchester City and he does not believe the Norwegian will be the game-changer that everyone is expecting him to be.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “It’s margins and they are very small now.

“There is a one-point difference between Manchester City and Liverpool over the last five seasons.

“I don’t think Haaland is going to send them over the horizons.

“Liverpool are a formidable side, Chelsea will get themselves together and somewhere along the lines Manchester United will become better.”

Haaland is the hottest young striker in Europe at the moment and has scored 82 times in 85 appearances for Dortmund.