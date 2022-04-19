Frank Lampard has played down suggestions that Sean Dyche’s dismissal at Burnley has been a big positive for Everton in the relegation battle and stressed it does not change anything for the Toffees in terms of their survival hopes.

Everton are currently only three points above 18th placed Burnley at present, although Lampard’s side does have a game in hand.

Following a 2-1 loss to fellow relegation candidates Norwich City earlier this month, the Clarets decided to show long-serving boss Dyche the exit door, a move which many believe is a gamble at this stage of the season and has given the likes of Everton a big boost in their hopes of top flight survival.

However, Lampard has played down suggestions that Dyche’s exit is a big positive for his side, as he stressed Burnley are still a good team that have plenty of experience battling it out in the relegation spots.

Lampard stressed that Burnley’s current situation does not change anything for Everton in terms of what they need to do in remaining games of the season, as their safety in the league is far from being guaranteed.

“In terms of what happens to Burnley, what it means in this period, nobody knows”, Lampard told a press conference while discussing Dyche’s dismissal.

“You could probably go through history and find good reactions from changes, not so good reactions from changes, it does not affect Everton.

“I saw a quote this week saying we were let off the hook, that it has happened, I don’t see how?

“This does not change anything.

“Burnley are a good team; Burnley are used to fighting to stay in the Premier League and that fact will remain the same.”

Everton are currently gearing up to host Leicester City in the league midweek, and will be determined to get all three points and take one more step away from the drop zone.