Frank Lampard has revealed that he has already fallen in love with Goodison Park and stressed he wants to start implementing a beautiful playing style at Everton once they ensure their Premier League safety.

The former Chelsea boss was handed the permanent reins at Everton in late January, with the club’s hierarchy bringing him in to replace the sacked Rafael Benitez.

Everton have had a missed bag of results under Lampard across all competitions, with all of their wins coming in front of the home crowd at Goodison Park, whereas their poor form away from home has not seen big improvement.

Lampard, who has constantly highlighted that the Everton faithful play a huge role in the club’s bid to survive in the Premier League this season, revealed that he has already fallen in love with Goodison Park.

The Toffees boss added that although Everton are currently focusing on getting the necessary points on the board to ensure their top flight survival in whatever way possible, his long-term ambitions are centred around implementing a beautiful style of football at the club.

“We can’t wait to play at Goodison again and feel that togetherness between the players and supporters”, Lampard wrote in his programme notes for the Leicester City clash.

“I’ve fallen in love with the place already, I have so much respect for your feelings about Everton.

“You are honest and passionate and rightly demand those qualities are reflected on the pitch.

“We are in the business right now of getting results any which way, it won’t always be beautiful football, but the energy and endeavour will be right at the top level.

“I have ambitions for Everton and they’re mirrored by everybody at the club.

“I want to implement a good style of play and move forwards.”

Lampard will be hoping the voracious home fans will help his side register back-to-back top flight wins tonight when they host Leicester at Goodison Park.