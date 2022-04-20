Fixture: Chelsea vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Chelsea have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues booked their spot in the FA Cup final at the weekend by beating Crystal Palace and have now won three games on the bounce as they look towards a strong end to the season.

Thomas Tuchel’s side sit third in the league table and enjoy a five point cushion over fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have also played two more games than the Blues.

Arsenal arrive at Stamford Bridge on a run of three straight defeats and Chelsea won the earlier meeting between the two teams this season 2-0.

For tonight’s league game, Chelsea have Edouard Mendy in goal, while the back selected by Tuchel is Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Malang Sarr, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Further up the pitch, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are in midfield. Mason Mount and Timo Werner support Romelu Lukaku.

The Chelsea boss has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea Team vs Arsenal

Mendy, James, Christensen, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Barkley, Jorginho, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz