Simon Jordan has conceded that he is worried about Everton’s chances of survival in the Premier League following Burnley’s win over Southampton on Thursday night.

Everton’s joy of rescuing a point against Leicester late at home Wednesday did not last long after Burnley beat Southampton 2-0.

The Clarets are now just a point behind Everton, who have a game in hand, but the Toffees have a tougher run of fixtures where they will be facing Liverpool and Chelsea in back to back games.

Jordan conceded that by the next week or so he could see Everton in the bottom three if Burnley can manage to get a result against Wolves on Sunday.

He said on talkSPORT: “There is a distinct possibility that Everton are dropping into the bottom three given the run of games they have got.

“You can’t make a case for Everton either beating Liverpool or Chelsea, so if Burnley can get a result against Wolves, which is not a given, all of a sudden Everton are in the bottom three.”

He admitted that Everton fans should be worried given their current predicament and he is no longer sure about the club finding a way out of their troubles.

Jordan also added that Lampard has no experience of what to do while fighting for relegation, which should be a worry for Everton.

“I am beginning to really worry for Everton and of course, Everton fans will be nervous and they should be worried because they are fourth from bottom in the league.

“I always had the mindset that Everton will find a way through this but these are real nip and tuck moments now.

“This is Frank Lampard digging into a territory that he knows nothing about it and he needs to come out of swinging.”

