Fixture: Manchester City vs Watford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester City have officially confirmed their starting side and substitutes for this afternoon’s meeting with Watford at the Etihad Stadium.

Roy Hodgson’s side are in deep trouble in the Premier League and sit second from bottom, nine points from safety.

Watford were crushed 8-0 on their last visit to the Etihad Stadium and head back to the ground having lost their last three games on the bounce, scoring just a single goal in the process.

Pep Guardiola’s side would move four points clear at the top of the league table by taking all three points today.

Manchester City have Ederson in goal, while at the back Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko line up as a back four.

In midfield, the Citizens deploy Rodrigo, along with Fernandinho. Kevin De Bruyne plays, along with Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling.

Guardiola can look to his bench if changes are needed and his options include Phil Foden and Nathan Ake.

Manchester City Team vs Watford

Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Fernandinho (c), De Bruyne, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer