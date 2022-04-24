Rafael Benitez has insisted that Frank Lampard almost got a new Everton squad to work with and believes they will be able to avoid relegation this season.

The Spaniard was sacked by Everton towards the end of January following a dreadful run of form and Lampard was brought in to replace him.

The current Everton boss made a spate of signings towards the end of the window, including Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek.

Everton are still just a point above the relegation zone with a tough run of games staring at them, but Benitez is confident that they will do enough to survive in the Premier League this season.

The Spaniard is not prepared to shirk away from taking responsibility for his time, but pointed out that Lampard has had an almost new Everton squad to work with following the arrival of new signings and the return of a few key players from injury.

“I genuinely hope they will stay up and I believe they will do it because they have enough quality in the squad”, Benitez told The Athletic.

“They signed five new players in January and all the key injured players were back and although people like to compare, in reality, it was like a new Everton team.

“Everyone has to take their own responsibility.”

Everton are preparing to play Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this afternoon as they try to shock the Reds at Anfield.