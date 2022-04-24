Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Frank Lampard has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this afternoon as Everton hunt a shock win at Anfield.

The Toffees are battling against relegation from the Premier League and played out a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in midweek.

Everton won 2-0 at Anfield last term and Lampard would welcome a repeat today, but the Toffees shipped four goals, scoring just one, the last time they played Liverpool this season.

Lampard must plot a way past Liverpool without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Donny van de Beek, Andre Gomes, Andros Townsend, Tom Davies and Nathan Patterson are all out.

Jordan Pickford is in goal for Everton this afternoon, while at the back Lampard goes with Seamus Coleman, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey, while Allan is also selected.

Further up the pitch Lampard selects Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Anthony Gordon, Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray support Richarlison.

If the former Chelsea manager wants to make changes then he has options to call for from the bench, including Dele Alli and Salomon Rondon.

Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, Coleman, Mykolenko, Allan, Holgate, Godfrey, Gordon, Doucoure, Richarlison, Iwobi, Gray

Substitutes: Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Delph, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price