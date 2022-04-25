Richard Keys has admitted he now makes Everton favourites to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Frank Lampard’s men have dropped into the dreaded bottom three in the league table after defeat at Liverpool in the Merseyside derby combined with Burnley beating Wolves.

The Toffees face a big task climbing out of the drop zone and next take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea outfit at Goodison Park in what has become a huge clash.

Norwich City and Watford have largely been written off and are expected to be relegated, but the jury is out on who will join the pair in playing Championship football next term.

Keys now though is of the view that it is Everton who are going down.

He wrote on his blog: “Let’s get this clear. Everton’s mess is 99% of their own making.

“This proud club are staring into the abyss because the owners have made one bad decision after another.”

And Keys later added: “Anyway. It is what it is.

“Right now they’re my favourites to join Norwich and Watford in the Championship.

“And that’s sad. I hate saying it.”

Everton started the campaign with Rafael Benitez in charge following the shock departure of Carlo Ancelotti, but showed the Spaniard the door in January, despite initially being backed to sign new players in the winter window.