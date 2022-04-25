Rio Ferdinand believes that Everton are not too good to go down and cited the example of his former club West Ham United, who suffered the drop despite many expecting them to stay up.

Everton dropped into the relegation zone following Burnley’s 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and their problems further increased when they lost their own match 2-0 against Liverpool on the same day.

Citing the example of West Ham, who famously went down with a well-regarded squad, Ferdinand insisted that Everton are not too good to go down, no matter how strong they look on paper.

West Ham were relegated in the 2002/03 season, even though they picked up 42 points from their 38 games.

“We said West Ham were too good to get relegated, [they] get relegated”, Ferdinand said on Vibe With Five.

“It doesn’t matter what you have on paper, you’ve got to go out and do it.”

In spite of the warning Ferdinand issued towards Frank Lampard and his players, he took time to sympathise with the Toffees, insisting that they have not had the rub of the green.

“I think Everton have been unlucky in a few games.”

Everton have a tough schedule to handle with Chelsea now in front of them on 1st May, followed by an away fixture against Leicester City.

They end their season with a match against Arsenal on 22nd May.