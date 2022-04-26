Arjen Robben has warned Manchester City that Real Madrid often come alive at this stage of the season and in Carlo Ancelotti they have a coach who can keep things calm behind the scenes.

Manchester City are set to host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at the Etihad tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side are being considered the favourites to reach the final, but Real Madrid’s pedigree in the competition is expected to play a part at this stage of the campaign.

Robben believes that Guardiola deserves to win the Champions League but conceded that Real Madrid are the kind of team that come alive at this stage of the season and can play beyond themselves.

The Dutchman told French sports daily L’Equipe: “For his overall work, Pep deserves to win the Champions League but Real are Real.

“They are a team that often gets going at the end and are still capable of transcending themselves when their backs are against the wall.”

Robben worked under Ancelotti at Bayern Munich and stressed that his experience and man-management skills allow him to control the dressing room well, especially at a club such as Real Madrid.

“His state of mind is impressive.

“Thanks to his experience and his protective side, Carlo seems to manage the dressing room brilliantly.”

Real Madrid took care of English opponents in the quarter-finals when they beat Chelsea over two legs.