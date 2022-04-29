Everton have launched a bid to identify their next academy director and Under-23s coach following conducting a strategic review of their football operations, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Toffees are aware that they have not been one of the most well-run football clubs in England and the chaotic behind the scenes operations have brought them to the precipice of relegation from the Premier League.

The club recently conducted a thorough strategic review of their operations and are now trying to sort themselves out behind the scenes.

The Merseyside outfit are now seeking to bring in two people for the roles of their academy director and Under-23 coach.

David Unsworth held both roles until he parted ways with Everton earlier this month due to differences with the club.

Everton now want to divide the roles between two people in order to signal a shift in approach.

They want better oversight of their youth program under an academy director while the Under-23s coach prepares their developmental squads.

Everton are looking to make external appointments and the academy director is expected to work closely with the Toffees manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell.