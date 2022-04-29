Frank Lampard is not willing to entertain thoughts about what his own future might be if Everton are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Everton are deep in trouble in the Premier League and inside the relegation zone with games running out as they bid to climb to safety.

Thoughts are increasingly turning towards what might happen at Goodison Park in the event that Everton are relegated and whether Lampard might stay on in a bid to guide the side back up.

Lampard has managed in the Championship before when he had a spell at Derby County, but he is not yet willing to think about whether he could repeat that with Everton; the manager insists he will give his all for as long as he is wanted by the club.

“I don’t want to get drawn on that question but what I will say is I’ve loved every minute at this club”, Lampard told a press conference.

“I’ve been welcomed incredibly well by fans.

“I’ll give it everything for as long as Everton want me here.”

Everton lost the Merseyside derby against Liverpool last weekend and now face a tough task as they look to bounce back, with Lampard’s former club Chelsea the visitors to Goodison Park.