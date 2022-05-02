Richard Keys has rubbished Everton’s claims that Richarlison was throwing a flare out of the stadium rather than into the crowd on Sunday in their Premier League clash, but stressed it would be unfair if the FA ban him.

The Brazilian scored the winner for the Toffees in their top flight clash against Chelsea on Sunday in front of a voracious Goodison Park crowd, sealing all three points for the home team

However, despite his eye-catching display in the 1-0 win, Richarlison made the headlines for the wrong reasons as he was seen throwing a smoke flare back into the Goodison Park stands during his goal celebration, something which is under investigation by the FA.

Everton have claimed that Richarlison was not throwing the flare back into the stands, but rather hurling it out of the stadium; former Sky Sports anchor Keys has rubbished those claims.

But Keys stressed that it would be unfair if the FA decide to ban the 24-year-old for three games, especially when Everton are fighting for their Premier League survival, as he would not be aware of the rules.

“I hope the FA see sense and simply warn Richarlison about his future behaviour”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“I said on beINSPORTS that I thought he was a lucky boy.

“He should really have been sent-off for throwing that flare back into the crowd.

“It’s deemed a ‘violent act’ – but I don’t believe it was.

“It was a stupid act for sure and he should be warned.

“I know ignorance is no defence but he wouldn’t have been aware of the laws covering things like that.

“What he certainly wasn’t doing was ‘throwing the flare out of the stadium’ as Everton have claimed.”

And Keys added: “It would be unfair if the FA enforce a 3-game ban and he missed crucial games now.”

Richarlison has been on fire for Everton in recent games and has played a huge role in keeping their survival hopes alive.

The Toffees faithful will be hoping the FA will let the attacker go with a warning this time.