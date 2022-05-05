Former Serie A star Massimo Brambati believes Juventus must work out what to do with Everton loan star Moise Kean after his underwhelming form this season.

Kean has been on loan with the Italian giants since last summer, in what is supposed to be a two-year deal with an obligation to buy at the end of next season, but there are question marks over whether he will stay at the club.

The Everton man has struggled to make an impact back in familiar surroundings, scoring just five times in Serie A this term.

Brambati does not think Kean would start for mid-table Serie A teams like Sassuolo or Hellas Verona and stressed Juventus need to think hard before deciding what to do with him.

The former Serie A defender thinks Juventus could have found a much better replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and insists that only the recently deceased agent Mino Raiola won in the deal to bring Kean to Turin.

“In my opinion Kean, with Sassuolo or Verona would not be a starter”, Brambati told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“Now Juventus must understand what to do with such a player.

“Replacing Ronaldo was impossible, but spending €38m in a better way was.

“In that deal only Raiola won.”

Kean faces an uncertain future beyond this season and he has been linked with a move back to Paris Saint-Germain, where he excelled on loan last season.

He could also head back to Everton, who are fighting to survive in the Premier League.