Frank Lampard has insisted that it would be wrong if he goes about trying to save Everton’s season with an intent to change people’s minds about how he can deal with a relegation scrap as a manager.

Lampard was appointed in late January to steady the ship at Goodison Park as they were tumbling down the Premier League standings towards the drop zone under former boss Rafael Benitez.

Many still feel that the former Derby County boss is not the right man to lead a club in a relegation dogfight, with Everton currently in the bottom three, but he has been able to lead them to key points in recent outings, including a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday.

However, the Toffees boss has insisted that it would be the wrong way for him to do his job if he is looking to change people’s opinion on whether he can handle a relegation battle instead of focusing on the bigger picture.

Lampard stressed that he just needs to concentrate on the job at hand, which is to ensure Everton maintain their top flight status this season.

Asked whether he thinks he has changed people’s minds about how he can deal with a relegation battle, Lampard told a press conference: “Not yet.

“Not yet because we are still in it.

“We are still in the battle and if you approach it with the idea of trying to change people’s minds on the outside, it is probably the wrong way to do it, you just have to go about your job.

“And I am not a better manager, sitting there after the win at Chelsea last week than I was after maybe sitting after the defeat against Tottenham.”

Everton are back on the road again in the Premier League on Sunday and will travel to the Midlands to take on Leicester City.