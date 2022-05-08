Richard Keys believes that even if Manchester City win the title it will not make up for failing to win the Champions League once again.

Real Madrid put Manchester City out of the Champions League in midweek, ending the Citizens’ bid at the semi-final stage and continuing their European Cup drought.

Manchester City responded perfectly on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium when they beat Newcastle United 5-0 to move back to the top of the Premier League.

Keys though thinks that even winning the Premier League will not make up for failing in the Champions League once again.

“Five against, I was going to say a passive, but perhaps lifeless sums them up better, a lifeless opposition”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS.

“It is a perfect riposte to the disappointment of the midweek Champions League defeat.

“But I don’t think anything will ever, ever make up for that disappointment, even when they deliver the title this season.

“Because it’s the one they really wanted and it got away Wednesday.”

Due to their Champions League exit, Manchester City only have three games remaining this season and are due to take on Wolves, West Ham United and Aston Villa as they finish off their Premier League campaign.