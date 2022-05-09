Richard Keys has slammed Pep Guardiola for claiming that the English press do not support Manchester City and want Liverpool to do better than them this season in terms of winning trophies.

The Cityzens currently have a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and are favourites to win the title over rivals Liverpool, who are currently in second.

However, Liverpool still have the FA Cup and Champions League to play for, whereas Manchester City suffered an exit from the European competition and are only in the running for the top flight title.

Manchester City boss Guardiola made the headlines recently when he commented that everyone, including the media, does not want to see his club win any trophies, and would rather see Liverpool succeed, but former Sky Sports anchor Keys has labelled his claims laughable.

Keys explained that Guardiola is one of the coaches that has consistently been the subject of lavish praise from the media, while Liverpool have never been a team that have earned the support of neutral fans.

“My goodness. Really? What? The Press don’t like City?”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“And the country loves Liverpool? Come on.

“I can’t remember a time when Liverpool have ever been the neutrals darlings.

“To suggest that the Press don’t want City to win trophies is laughable.

“No coach in the history of English football has ever been feted by a grovelling English Press the way Guardiola has.

“There have been times since he joined City that I’ve nearly been convinced that Guardiola invented football. It’s all ‘Pep this or Pep that’.

“[Jurgen] Klopp is the one that has got a right to complain about bias if he wanted to go that route.”

Manchester City are gearing up to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux midweek, which will be followed by a trip to the capital to take on West Ham United on Sunday.