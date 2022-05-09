Everton legend Andy Gray has told Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to treat the Champions League final against Liverpool like a Merseyside derby and win it.

Ancelotti’s Real Madrid outfit are set to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Paris at the end of this month.

The Italian tactician left Everton suddenly last summer to take over at Real Madrid, despite many Toffees fans believing he would be at Goodison Park for the long haul.

Gray insists that he cannot blame Ancelotti for leaving from Real Madrid as he feels that the job at the Bernabeu was impossible to turn down.

And he is hoping that Ancelotti can put Everton’s rivals Liverpool to the sword in the Champions League final, something which would delight the Toffees faithful.

“He is a decent guy, a genuine guy. You can’t dislike Carlo Ancelotti, not really”, Gray said on the Keys & Gray podcast.

“Real Madrid came calling and we’ve always said you can’t blame a player or a manager if Real Madrid or Barcelona come calling, you have to go.

“And he had to go.

“There is a little frustration, but all I would say is go Carlo, treat it like a derby and win it.”

Liverpool are looking to pick up their seventh European Cup by beating Real Madrid in the final, while Los Blancos are playing for their 14th success in the competition.