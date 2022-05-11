Seamus Coleman feels it was important for Everton not to lose their game against Watford if they could not win it.

Frank Lampard’s side headed to Vicarage Road on Wednesday night boosted by back to back wins, but found the going tough against a much-changed Watford outfit.

The Premier League clash ended 0-0, with Everton now having increased their lead over the bottom three to two points.

Coleman admits he feels that Everton could have taken three points from the fixture, but stressed the key thing was to avoid defeat ahead of two home games.

“I felt like the game was there for the taking but they also had some chances on the break“, the Everton man was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We know you can’t just turn up and get three points.

“We’re still fighting and if you can’t win it just make sure you don’t lose it.

“We know the stage we’re at and we know what is needed. We understand the situation.

“We just have to keep pushing. We have two home games now.

“We have to keep pushing until the end.”

Everton are due to now host Brentford and Crystal Palace in back to back home games before ending the season with a visit to Arsenal.