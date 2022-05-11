Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed he will send Chelsea star Mason Mount a message after the Blues player helped Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Leeds United 3-0.

Everton, Leeds and Burnley are engaged in a three-way tussle to avoid finishing in the final relegation spot in the Premier League and Lampard’s men edged further away from trouble on Wednesday night.

The Toffees played out a 0-0 draw at Watford, while Leeds were beaten 3-0 at Elland Road by Chelsea, with Mount scoring one and assisting one.

He has moved into double figures in terms of goals and assists this season, becoming only the fifth Chelsea player to do so.

Lampard is delighted with his progress and seeing him help Everton out by downing Leeds, admitting he will send a message of thanks to his former charge.

“It [Mount scoring at Leeds] was useful, it was”, Lampard told beIN SPORTS.

“I’ll send him a message later of thanks.

“Those things are out of your hands, but Mason’s a fantastic player and I’m pleased for him that he’s getting those numbers because he is a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it.”



The Everton boss is clear however that while Chelsea helped his side, they must take care of their own business.

“Chelsea did us a favour getting that result, but we have to make sure we do our own thing to get this over the line.”

Everton sit two points above both Leeds and Burnley in the Premier League table and also have a game in hand on Leeds.