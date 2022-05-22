Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Everton boss Frank Lampard has named his team and substitutes to conclude the Premier League season with a visit to Arsenal.

Lampard saw his men secure their spot in the Premier League for next season with a superb come-from-behind 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday evening.

The Everton boss is now looking towards the summer, where he will aim to reshape his squad for next season to avoid any repeat of the relegation battle.

Lampard though will want his men to end the campaign with a good result in the capital at Arsenal, as he looks to keep the feel-good factor going into the summer.

He selects Amir Begovic in goal, while Alex Iwobi, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Jonjoe Kenny get the vote to play. Jarrad Branthwaite also starts.

In midfield, Everton field Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Dele Alli and Demarai Gray support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Lampard has options on the bench if needed, including Cenk Tosun and Donny van de Beek.

Everton Team vs Arsenal

Begovic, Iwobi, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Branthwaite, Davies, Doucoure, Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Alli

Substitutes: Lonergan, Mykolenko, Coleman, Welch, Van de Beek, Price, Gordon, Tosun, Dobbin