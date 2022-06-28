Simon Jordan has warned Everton to not sell Anthony Gordon as they would be doing the exact antithesis of what a club should do with their academy players if they let him go this summer.

Gordon was one of Everton’s standout players in the season gone by, and he earned plaudits for his dedication and drive on the pitch as he played a key role in helping them stave off relegation from the Premier League.

However, the Everton academy graduate’s future is under the scanner as top flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur are looking to put together a bid to sign him along with club-mate Richarlison.

But former Crystal Palace owner Jordan has warned Everton against selling Gordon as they would be doing the exact opposite of what a club should do when it comes to their academy players if they let him leave.

“You would not want to have a player that has been developed for your academy, that absolutely understands the value of playing for a football club, that is not part and parcel of a transfer deal that someone has come and signed for you to do a favour under £55,000-a-week and then sell him”, Jordan told talkSPORT while discussing the possibility of Everton selling Gordon this summer.

“That is the exact antithesis of what you would want to do with your academy players.

“And of course, they would turn around and say, whoever is making the argument for that sale, ‘well there is bigger profitability in an academy player being sold because he is less on our balance sheet.’

“That is not the way you should be running your business.”

Jordan added that Everton should be punished if they let Gordon leave the club this summer while he expressed his belief that Richarlison will end up being sold.

“Gordon, they [Everton] need a kick up the jacksie if they let that one happen but Richarlison, I think will be the one that gets sold.”

While Gordon and Richarlison are attracting interest from Spurs, it has been claimed that Everton will not entertain any double bids for any of their players in the ongoing window.