Former Premier League star Dean Saunders has expressed his opinion that Chelsea need to replace Romelu Lukaku with Robert Lewandowski, a forward who would guarantee them goals.

Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge from Inter as the Blues’ record signing did not go according to plan as the Belgian managed only 15 goals and two assists from 44 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season and recently sealed a loan return to the San Siro.

Lewandowski, on the other hand, plundered 50 goals and assisted another seven from 46 appearances in all competitions for German champions Bayern Munich last season, including 13 in the Champions League.

Saunders believes that Chelsea need a guaranteed source of goals to offset Lukaku’s departure and that the Polish frontman would be the perfect signing for the Blues.

“Lukaku’s gone. What are they going to do? Lewandowski’s your man”, Saunders said on talkSPORT.

“Lewandowski’s a proven goalscorer they need. Proven, not someone they’re going to gamble on.

“And Chelsea need a ready-made, guaranteed goal[scorer].”

Lewandowski has only one more year left on his current contract with the Bavarian giants and has announced his intent to depart for pastures new this summer.