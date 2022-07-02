Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the view that Everton are set for another difficult season in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard was appointed Everton boss earlier this year, when the Toffees were facing a relegation battle and the former Chelsea manager successfully guided the club to Premier League safety, preserving their 68-year top flight status.

Financial worries have continued to grip the club and despite selling Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur, Lampard is still expected to operate with a limited transfer budget this summer.

Jordan believes that Everton are set to have another tough season in the Premier League and he does not think they can finish in the top ten.

The 54-year-old is of the view that the current Everton players are not good enough and Lampard has to act smartly in the ongoing transfer market.

.“Frank’s got to wheel and deal because lot about that playing squad that was not good enough”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“Is there anything that tells you that the Frank Lampard is going be able to produce Everton into top ten, top eight side?

“Not that I see.

“Unless there’s massive changes in personnel, I think Everton will have another slightly difficult season.”

Everton have added experienced centre-back James Tarkowsi to the squad following the expiry of his contract at Burnley and are tipped to make further additions, with Jesse Lingard also on their radar.